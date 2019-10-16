iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stake Lessened by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $92.97. The company had a trading volume of 354,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,875. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.59. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $94.20.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6639 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

