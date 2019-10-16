iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106.9% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.86. The stock had a trading volume of 38,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,340. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.03. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.72 and a 1 year high of $121.33.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.7159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

