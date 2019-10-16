iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,794. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2099 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.