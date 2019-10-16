iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Jolley Asset Management LLC

Jolley Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,598,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,962,000 after acquiring an additional 230,156 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 796.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 175,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,597,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,834,000 after acquiring an additional 113,904 shares during the period. Cabana LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 149,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 105,897 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10,102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 104,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 103,147 shares during the period.

IWD stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.10. The stock had a trading volume of 26,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,680. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.07 and a 12-month high of $130.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.09.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.8235 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

