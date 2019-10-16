iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Holdings Cut by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 89,733.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32,304 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $102.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.16. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $89.01 and a one year high of $116.25.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

