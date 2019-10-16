iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,471.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter.

JKH stock opened at $245.87 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $180.87 and a twelve month high of $259.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.72.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1352 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

