iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 280,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.2% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $83,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 434.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 156,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,036,000 after acquiring an additional 126,935 shares during the period.

IVV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $300.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,572. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.46 and a 52 week high of $304.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.33 and its 200-day moving average is $293.53.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.4827 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

