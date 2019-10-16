iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 600.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $9,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,140,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,866,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the period.

Shares of ILTB stock opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $56.88 and a 1 year high of $71.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day moving average is $65.78.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

