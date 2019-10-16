Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson Sells 1,902 Shares

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $41,501.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $71,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $65,760.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Brent Johnson sold 1,300 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $28,119.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $65,970.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $44,680.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $86,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $21,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $21,510.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Brent Johnson sold 2,213 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $48,177.01.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $68,520.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $44,500.00.

Shares of IRMD stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.87 million, a P/E ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 1.56. Iradimed Corp has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $30.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iradimed Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

