IOST Price Tops $0.0044 (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. One IOST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bithumb, Ethfinex and Upbit. IOST has a market cap of $52.78 million and approximately $19.45 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOST has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00042871 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.90 or 0.06069092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001067 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00043918 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BigONE, Huobi, Kyber Network, Bithumb, WazirX, Kucoin, Bitrue, Upbit, CoinBene, Coineal, Koinex, IDEX, ABCC, BitMart, Bitkub, Hotbit, HitBTC, Binance, Zebpay, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, DDEX, OKEx, Cobinhood, IDAX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, CoinZest, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, BitMax, DigiFinex and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

