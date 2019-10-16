Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Aphria (NYSE:APHA)

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,589 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 959% compared to the typical volume of 811 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Aphria by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Aphria by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aphria in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Aphria by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Aphria by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aphria alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC lowered shares of Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

APHA opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.36 and a beta of 2.85. Aphria has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 971.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aphria will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.