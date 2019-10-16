Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 14,681 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,223% compared to the average volume of 632 put options.

BGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

Shares of BGS traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,608. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 102.70%.

In related news, Director Deann L. Brunts purchased 2,483 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $47,127.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,722.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,109,000 after purchasing an additional 331,944 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 6,212,280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,553,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,754,000 after acquiring an additional 73,448 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 866,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 25,827 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

