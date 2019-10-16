Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Acquires 20,000 Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its holdings in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Bell accounts for about 0.1% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV owned about 0.40% of Cincinnati Bell worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBB. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,442,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,045,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after buying an additional 335,566 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 359,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 233,749 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 126,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Cincinnati Bell stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,160. The firm has a market cap of $219.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.26. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $15.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $384.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Cincinnati Bell’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBB shares. UBS Group raised shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

In related news, Director Theodore H. Torbeck sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $391,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 315,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,852.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $62,075 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.