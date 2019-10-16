InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) & CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) Critical Comparison

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) and CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and CM Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . $34.40 million 2.59 -$14.54 million $0.99 6.60 CM Finance $40.79 million 2.35 $15.62 million $1.39 5.06

CM Finance has higher revenue and earnings than InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .. CM Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CM Finance has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.3%. CM Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . pays out 101.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CM Finance pays out 71.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and CM Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . -42.28% 8.70% 4.15% CM Finance -13.35% 11.75% 5.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and CM Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 CM Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.83%. Given InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . is more favorable than CM Finance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.5% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of CM Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CM Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CM Finance beats InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

About CM Finance

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

