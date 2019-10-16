Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Stake Lifted by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 68,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 294,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 35,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 89,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter.

BAB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,791. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.0968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

