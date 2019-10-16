Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.89 and last traded at $39.89, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.36.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.