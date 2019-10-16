Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) Shares Up 1.4%

Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM)’s stock price shot up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.40 and last traded at $39.40, 1,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $38.85.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.2307 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

