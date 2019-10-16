Invesco Ltd. Sells 21,377 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,377 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Prospect Capital worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at $67,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at $95,000. 12.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 237,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,508,013.38. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,906,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,004,363.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Barry purchased 139,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $894,470.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,460,914 shares in the company, valued at $252,549,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Prospect Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Prospect Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.71%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

