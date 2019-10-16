Invesco Ltd. Sells 164,353 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 164,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDD. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 742.2% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 658,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 580,681 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 1,016.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 169,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 154,384 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 145,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic in the second quarter valued at about $458,000.

Shares of EDD opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

