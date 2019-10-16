Invesco Ltd. Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in First Defiance Financial were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Defiance Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,905,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Defiance Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Defiance Financial by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 34,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Defiance Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 31,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDEF opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. First Defiance Financial has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $553.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $39.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDEF. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other First Defiance Financial news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $26,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

