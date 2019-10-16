Invesco Ltd. Buys 23,187 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,187 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 266.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.19 per share, with a total value of $20,595,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 21.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXRT opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.39. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.05 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

