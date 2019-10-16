Invesco Ltd. Acquires Shares of 374,550 Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 374,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FT. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 218,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 172,543 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 167,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,854 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 122,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 83,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FT opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $7.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.