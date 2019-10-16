Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.97

Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $73.97 and traded as low as $42.00. Intu Properties shares last traded at $44.54, with a volume of 4,014,438 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 87.15 ($1.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42.

In other Intu Properties news, insider Robert Allen bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($50,960.41).

About Intu Properties (LON:INTU)

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

