Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) Trading Down 6.2%

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON)’s share price was down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.61, approximately 773,344 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,914,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on XON shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Intrexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intrexon in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intrexon from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.62 million. Intrexon had a negative net margin of 368.47% and a negative return on equity of 31.89%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intrexon Corp will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Helen Sabzevari sold 8,484 shares of Intrexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $63,375.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,062.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,663 shares of company stock worth $108,360 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XON. Third Security LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 10.0% in the second quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 74,553,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,078,000 after buying an additional 6,762,077 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 72.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,227,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,058,000 after buying an additional 4,721,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 33.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,672,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after buying an additional 1,686,028 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 138.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,704,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,713,000 after buying an additional 1,572,077 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 133.9% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,704,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,713,000 after buying an additional 1,548,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

