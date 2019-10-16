INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Get INTL CONS AIRL/S alerts:

ICAGY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.08. 1,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,112. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. INTL CONS AIRL/S had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 72.94%. Analysts forecast that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About INTL CONS AIRL/S

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for INTL CONS AIRL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL CONS AIRL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.