Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Stock Position Trimmed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Intersect ENT from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Shares of XENT opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.74 million, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.72. Intersect ENT Inc has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $35.87.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.13 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

