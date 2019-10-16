Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,577,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.01% of Intersect ENT worth $35,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 469,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 381,857 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,214,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,631,000 after purchasing an additional 561,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XENT traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,967. The firm has a market cap of $548.89 million, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26. Intersect ENT Inc has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $35.87.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.13 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. Intersect ENT’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XENT shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

