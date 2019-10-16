Intercontinental Exchange Inc to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. FIX started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.88.

ICE opened at $93.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day moving average is $86.88. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $95.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,490 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $222,929.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,927.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,100 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $103,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,426 shares of company stock worth $12,273,272. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,084,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,660,000 after purchasing an additional 382,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,511,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,395,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,562,000 after purchasing an additional 488,675 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,510,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 17,275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,039,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

