Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Stralem & Co. Inc.

Stralem & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 3.5% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 41.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. FIX initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.88.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 3,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $302,606.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $103,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,426 shares of company stock worth $12,273,272 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $95.56. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.88.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

