Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.57. The company had a trading volume of 78,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,762. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $95.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $222,929.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,927.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $1,346,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 408,153 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,813.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,426 shares of company stock worth $12,273,272 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. FIX began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

