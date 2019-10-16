Interactive Brokers Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (IEX:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,472 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 995% compared to the average volume of 317 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,403,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,589,000 after acquiring an additional 520,923 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,243,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,621,000 after acquiring an additional 59,355 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,016,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,095,000 after acquiring an additional 98,653 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,016,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,095,000 after acquiring an additional 98,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

IBKR stock opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.52. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

