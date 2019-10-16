Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Short Interest Down 5.5% in September

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the August 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IART shares. BTIG Research set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

IART opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. Integra Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $42.14 and a twelve month high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.29 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $15,137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,017 shares in the company, valued at $26,219,179.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 887,921 shares of company stock worth $54,121,075 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,359 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $297,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $302,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

