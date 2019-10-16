Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Sells 2,125 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.06, for a total value of $369,877.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,499.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Parini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Michael Parini sold 2,330 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total value of $408,402.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.09. The company had a trading volume of 753,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $151.80 and a fifty-two week high of $195.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The firm had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,094 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

