Insider Selling: Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Sells 529 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $63,723.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,881.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $6.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.59. 2,965,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,509. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 2.06. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $83.69 and a 1-year high of $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.19 and a 200 day moving average of $125.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $516.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.97 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on Splunk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,710 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $115,527,000 after purchasing an additional 57,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,905 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after purchasing an additional 54,212 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

