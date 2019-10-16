Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 125,600 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $23,700,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $21,758,970.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 124,682 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.93, for a total value of $23,057,442.26.

On Monday, October 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $21,333,555.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $21,264,825.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.87, for a total value of $21,314,595.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $21,063,375.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 76,484 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $13,410,704.56.

On Friday, September 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $21,093,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total value of $23,489,712.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $21,440,205.00.

FB traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,548,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,860,000. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.68. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66. The company has a market cap of $540.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,417 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

