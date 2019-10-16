Insider Selling: Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) VP Ronen Tchelet sold 10,000 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $65,300.00.

Ronen Tchelet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Ronen Tchelet sold 10,000 shares of Dyadic International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $57,400.00.

Shares of Dyadic International stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. Dyadic International, Inc has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dyadic International, Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYAI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Dyadic International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DYAI shares. ValuEngine lowered Dyadic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

