Insider Buying: Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Director Nelson Obus acquired 5,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,167.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nelson Obus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Nelson Obus acquired 5,000 shares of Landec stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $48,350.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Nelson Obus acquired 8,000 shares of Landec stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $81,120.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Nelson Obus acquired 7,000 shares of Landec stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $72,800.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Nelson Obus acquired 10,000 shares of Landec stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Nelson Obus acquired 20,000 shares of Landec stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.72 per share, with a total value of $214,400.00.

LNDC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 169,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,842. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Landec Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landec Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNDC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on Landec in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Landec by 1,375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 903,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 842,413 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Landec in the 2nd quarter worth about $609,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Landec in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Landec in the 2nd quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

