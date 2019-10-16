Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital raised Ingevity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Ingevity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ingevity from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.63.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $72.59 and a fifty-two week high of $120.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.98.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 54.67%. The business had revenue of $352.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 138.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 25,313 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 83.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 2.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 29.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 298,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after buying an additional 68,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

