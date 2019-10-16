Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Short Interest Update

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the August 30th total of 993,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on NGVT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingevity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.63.

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,232. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $72.59 and a fifty-two week high of $120.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.98.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 54.67%. The company had revenue of $352.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 33.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 29.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 298,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after buying an additional 68,896 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 10.4% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 149,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after buying an additional 14,085 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 24.1% in the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 49,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 58.2% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 18,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

