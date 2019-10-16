Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) to report $1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.37. Ingevity posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Ingevity had a return on equity of 54.67% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $352.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ingevity from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Ingevity in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.63.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $83.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.98. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $72.59 and a 12 month high of $120.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingevity by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 25,313 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 298,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 68,896 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

