Ingersoll-Rand PLC Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report issued on Sunday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.91. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s FY2019 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.56.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $116.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52-week low of $85.15 and a 52-week high of $128.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

In related news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $111,687.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,601.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,825,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,257,896,000 after buying an additional 146,948 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 19,817.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,759,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $729,554,000 after buying an additional 5,730,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 16.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,672,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,343,000 after buying an additional 781,104 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 23.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,611,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,471,000 after buying an additional 873,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,346,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,592,000 after purchasing an additional 301,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

