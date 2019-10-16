Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Novartis by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,255,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,697,000 after purchasing an additional 430,876 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Novartis by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $971,000. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.92. 88,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,441. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $72.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.75.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus increased their price target on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.29.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

