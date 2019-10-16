Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.07% of Copart worth $12,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $3,389,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Copart by 11.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 57,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 12.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.21.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $81.44. 19,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,478. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $83.70. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $542.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.84 million. Copart had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 32.83%. Copart’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.