Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stake in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,022,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59,242 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $10,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 54.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the third quarter worth about $129,000.

MIK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Michaels Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital set a $15.00 price objective on Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price objective on Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.73.

In other Michaels Companies news, Director Beryl Raff bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $50,049.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,517.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.62. 119,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,040. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. Michaels Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

