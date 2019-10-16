Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 680.6% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 115.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,756,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,323,129.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,165,000 shares of company stock valued at $170,394,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 39,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,698. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $56.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

