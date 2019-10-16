Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 190,377 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,712,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,377 shares during the period. Corcept Therapeutics accounts for 6.0% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 7.66% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $123,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

