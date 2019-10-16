Indus (ETR:INH) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Indus (ETR:INH) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Indus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Indus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

ETR INH opened at €34.80 ($40.47) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €39.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.81. The stock has a market cap of $860.66 million and a PE ratio of 13.09. Indus has a 12 month low of €31.30 ($36.40) and a 12 month high of €49.85 ($57.97).

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

