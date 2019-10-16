Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Independent Bank Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.44. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $44.14 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.67 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank Group (IBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.