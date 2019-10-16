Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.86

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 9987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Several research firms recently commented on IRT. ValuEngine lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $53,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at $383,035.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 684.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

