Impact (IMX) Trading 6.5% Lower This Week

Impact (CURRENCY:IMX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last week, Impact has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Impact has a market capitalization of $8,872.00 and $1.00 worth of Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impact coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Impact Profile

IMX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2017. Impact’s total supply is 110,630,546 coins. Impact’s official Twitter account is @Impact_IMX . The official website for Impact is www.impact-coin.org

Buying and Selling Impact

Impact can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impact should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

